Mammoet Completes ALE Acquisition

The Netherlands-based Mammoet confirmed it has completed its acquisition of UK-based rival ALE, creating the industry’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport services provider.

The businesses will operate as one company under the Mammoet brand with more than 140 offices and branches worldwide, Mammoet said in a press release on Wednesday.

An integration plan to be rolled out over the coming months will focus on bringing the two organizations together, Mammoet said.

ALE executive board member Michael Birch will join Mammoet's executive management team as chief commercial officer.