MAN Cryo to Design Hydrogen Supply for Norwegian Ferries

MAN Cryo has been contracted by Torghatten Nord A/S, the Norwegian ferry company, to work on a project encompassing the design and engineering of two hydrogen-powered newbuild RoPax ferries. The project stems from a Norwegian government initiative for major vessels operating on the challenging mainland-Lofoten Islands crossing to become emission-free.

MAN Cryo will provide the detail design for bunkering systems, hydrogen piping and vent masts for the vessels. Additionally, MAN Cryo will act as system integrator for the hydrogen process plant, coordinating with other major suppliers in the project.

Torghatten Nord A/S previously won the ‘Bodø - Værøy - Røst - Moskenes’ ferry tender in northern Norway. Two new vessels designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company will be phased into the route with the hulls built by Cemre shipyard in Türkiye and towed to Myklebust shipyard in Norway for outfitting; all hydrogen equipment will also be installed in Norway. Operating on green, compressed hydrogen, both vessels are set for delivery to Torghatten Nord A/S in 2026.



