MAN Engines Introduces New V12 Workboat Engine

MAN Engines has introduced its MAN D3872 LE432 workboat engine with a displacement of 30 liters.

The V12 engine has an output of 1,213kW (1,650hp) at 2,100rpm, making it suitable for medium-duty applications such as wind farm supply vessels, ferries, passenger ships and fishing boats.

Further power variants of the MAN D3872 (1,471 and 1,618kW or 2,000 and 2,200hp at 2,300 rpm) for light applications have already started in production.

The MAN D3872 engine has a completely new basic engine and benefits from improved coolant delivery through a new coolant pump and thermostat housing, which contribute to the engine's high longevity. As an alternative, the engine is available with an outer skin cooling system instead of a closed cooling circuit.

The distinctive cylinder head of the MAN D3872 has also been redesigned to optimize flow and cooling. In addition, the oil supply was adjusted by using flow-optimizing measures in addition to new oil pumps and new oil coolers.

The new common rail injection system is another important step for this next generation of engines: with an injection pressure of 2,200 bar, the basis is laid for achieving low fuel consumption and emissions. The new MD1+ engine control unit also achieves optimum engine tuning.

Another development goal was the high power density, so that the most powerful variant, the MAN D3872 LE433, has an output of 1,618 kW (2,200 hp) and a dry weight of only 2,720kg and a displacement of 54.7kW per liter.

The developers at MAN Engines were able to retain the connection dimensions of the V12 engine with a displacement of 24.4 liters as well as the compact installation dimensions of 1,153mm wide and 1,320mm high. Only the length of the MAN D3872 has been increased by an additional 100mm to 2,335mm.

In the medium term, further performance increments are planned for the MAN D3872 marine engine – also for heavy-duty applications – in a wide variety of emission levels.

The MAN D3872 complies with the latest exhaust gas regulations and is also technically designed for use in the MAN Smart HYBRID Experience. In addition, the engine – like all engines from the current portfolio – is approved for use with regenerative diesel in accordance with the EN15940 standard in Europe and the US specification ASTM D975 of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

With the new 30-liter MAN D3872 engine, MAN Engines is significantly expanding its engine portfolio in terms of output and displacement. This means that in-line six-cylinder, V8 and V12 engines from 147 to 1,618kW (200 to 2,200hp) with a displacement of 12.4 to 29.6 liters are currently available for light, medium and heavy-duty applications.