MAN Fuel Gas System for New Icebreaking RoRos

MAN Energy Solutions’ marine liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel-gas-system manufacturer MAN Cryo has inked a deal to supply the LNG fuel-gas supply systems for two icebreaking roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) newbuilds being built at Yantai Raffles shipyard in China for Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL. MAN Energy Solutions will also supply a pair of 9L28/32DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines to each vessel.

Upon construction, the 242-meter vessels will be the largest to ever to meet Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A Super standard, ensuring year-round service in the frozen Gulf of Bothnia.

Wallenius SOL, a joint venture between Wallenius Lines and Svenska Orient Linien (SOL), states that the vessels will run on LNG, ranking the vessels among the region's most environmentally efficient.

Louise Andersson, Head of MAN Cryo, said, “These RoRos will operate in a sensitive, sulphur-emission-control area (ECA) in harsh winter conditions where a reliable LNG fuel-gas supply system is of the utmost importance.”

MAN Cryo said its scope of supply for the vessel covers 2 × 685 m3 vacuum tanks including tank connection spaces (TCSs) with LNG fuel pumps; bunker stations with a capacity of 500 m3/h; and automation, emergency shut-down and gas-detection systems.

Under-deck mounted tanks with air locks allow the amount of fresh air sucked into the tank rooms to be reduced to a minimum. According to MAN, this is an important consideration in the tough winter conditions the ships are set to operate in, where the amount of cold air in the vessels needs to be kept to a minimum.

The Knud E. Hansen-designed newbuilds will have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5,800 lane meters.

The vessles are scheduled to be delivered in 2021, and the order includes an option for two additional ships.