MAN 23/30H GenSet Wins Order for First Mk3 Unit for onboard Aframax Tanker

STX Engine set to build first Mk3 variants of MAN workhorse



STX Engine signed a contract with Daehan shipbuilding for 3 × MAN 6L23/30H Mk3 GenSets for 1+1 vessels, which marks the first sale of the engine’s Mk3 version.

The engines are bound for an Aframax crude tanker ordered by Atlas Maritime, the Greek international shipping company, and will achieve Tier III emission levels with the aid of SCR. They are provisionally scheduled for delivery in August 2021.

“This is an important order; our 23/30H GenSet is a proven workhorse that our customers have much appreciated over the past half-century, and whose new mark now prepares it for the next many years in the market,” said Finn Fjeldhøj, Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering, MAN Energy Solutions/



The first 23/30H engine came on the market in 1965 and to date, globally, more than 12,000 units have been produced over its lifetime.

Applications for the engine include tankers, bulk carriers and product tankers as auxiliary engines, with some sales as prime movers for fishing trawlers and power plants. The engine is mostly diesel-driven, with LNG and bio-oil also used in special environmental areas.

The new Mk3 variant is a GenSet that complies with 2020 SOx-regulations and has a power range of 500 - 1800 kW. Compared with its Mk2 predecessor, among other characteristics, it features: