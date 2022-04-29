Man Overboard from Bulker Near Southwest Pass

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard from the Hong-Kong-registered bulk carrier Shandong Fu Xin approximately 97 miles southeast of Southwest Pass channel in Louisiana.

The search is for a 5-foot 31-year-old Vietnamese male.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the Shandong Fu Xin stating a crewmember reportedly failed to show up to watch that afternoon. The crew reported they were unable to find the missing crewmember after a search of the vessel.

The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of several Coast Guard assets to aid in the vessel's search.

Response crews searching include Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Coast Guard Air Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and Coast Guard Station Venice.