MAN Propulsion Package to Power GTS' Tanker Newbuilds

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China have ordered four MAN 10L32/44CR main engines in connection with the construction of a quartet of 41,000 dwt oil-and-chemical tankers for Bremen-based German Tanker Shipping (GTS).

The construction of the 199-meter Swedish Fartygskonstruktioner AB-designed newbuildings is set to start at Xiamen Shipbuilding with delivery scheduled from mid-2025 onward. The order includes options for an additional two vessels.

Each main engine will have a power output of 600 kW per cylinder and comes integrated with MAN Energy Solutions’ LP-SCR (Low-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction) system that delivers NOx-reduction rates of up to 90%. Each engine will drive an MAN Alpha VBS1260 CP propeller via a Flender GUCK-1560 gearbox.

Each vessel will also feature MAN auxiliary engines in the form of two 8L23/30H Mk2 (at 900 rpm) and one 6L23/30H Mk2 (at 720 rpm) gensets. MAN Energy Solutions licensee, CSSC Marine Power Co., Ltd (CMP), will build these engines in China.

Christian Kamm – Sales Manager Europe, Marine – MAN Augsburg, said: “The MAN 32/44CR engine maintains high efficiency at all times and there is no fuel penalty or de-rating when operating the SCR system, especially with HFO. This is in great part due to the lower temperature that MAN SCR solutions operate at and that meet the highest emission standards.”

MAN common-rail engines are capable of burning conventional fuels like HFO, MDO and MGO, as well as sustainable fuels like biodiesel (HVO and/or FAME). They are also designed so as to be ready for retrofit to methanol operation as green fuel should that be desired at a later stage. The 32/44CR’s SaCoS 5000 engine automation system also enables it to fulfil cyber security requirements and facilitates remote technical support.

Colin Peesel – Head of Sales & Promotion, Germany – MAN Energy Solutions, said, “The combination of the MAN 10L32/44CR main engine and MAN Alpha CP propeller – including the intelligent Alphatronic 3000 propulsion-control system – will deliver a reliable, efficient and flexible solution, running the vessels at their optimal loadpoint in order to align with the all-important Energy Efficiency Design Index.”

Jens Munch – Sales Manager, MAN Alpha Frederikshavn – MAN Energy Solutions said: “In this particular order, we are using our newest technology by fitting the ships with water-lubricated stern tubes. In doing so, we are ensuring that there is no ‘oil-to-water interface’, eliminating any possibility of oil leaks and boosting the owner’s green profile. Such stern tubes are one of the biggest eco-trends that we foresee in the market and we have proven technology available based on our great experience with naval vessels where this solution has been used for many years.”