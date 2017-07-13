Bureau Veritas Launches Ballast Water Management Platform

As the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention’s D1 September 8 deadline looms, ship owners must secure International BWM Certificates and approved BWM plans for their ships. Bureau Veritas said it is addressing the challenge with its new platform, ‘My Ballast Water Management Plan’ (My BWMP).



My BWMP provides ship owners with immediate online quotations, the ability to pay online, to submit documents and then receive approved BWM plans.



The platform also enables Bureau Veritas to manage the high volumes to be processed within a very short timeframe.



Bureau Veritas said My BWMP is easy and it provides a rapid process for entering the required details for individual ships or fleets to secure a tailor-made quotation and enable the required documents to be submitted by a client shipowner or ship manager.



Additionally, My BWMP will provide technical, regulatory and commercial information and content related to the BWM Convention.