Report: Many Bridge Teams Struggle with ECDIS Functions

Two years after launching its ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) platform, NorthStandard draws on cumulative assessment data in a new report which includes key insights on the way shipping can improve ECDIS proficiency on the bridge.

Assessments found two-thirds of bridge teams could not identify electronic navigational chart (ENC) updates, and nearly half did not prioritize correct ENC scale in planning. Many also struggled to distinguish alarms from alerts, spot datum issues and verify positions, with further gaps around safety settings (including contours), key symbols and ECDIS functions.

“The industry has long been aware of gaps in seafarers’ ECDIS proficiency, but this report distils the issues that need attention,” said John Southam, Loss Prevention Director – Greece, NorthStandard.

A unique data set drawn from more than 5,000 ETA assessments underpins the new report “ETA – Learning from the Data”. It draws on one year of member engagement with NorthStandard’s ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) – a first-of-its-kind tool developed with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) to strengthen bridge team proficiency. Using anonymized ETA results from almost 120 members, the report offers a picture of industry competence and how it changes over time.

Tom Mellor, Head of Technical Partnering, UKHO and Chairman of the International Hydrographic Organizations ENC standards maintenance working group commented: “ECDIS is a powerful tool whose use demonstrably improves navigational safety, as well as situational awareness, when used properly. However, improper use can lead to alarms and indications not functioning as expected – and ultimately navigational errors. These findings help identify where knowledge gaps exist today, so they can be addressed through targeted training; supporting confident use of current systems and helping crews build on familiar ECDIS principles as S-100 data is introduced.”

Available free of charge to Members, NorthStandard’s ETA is an easy-to-use online ECDIS resource which offers instant feedback to support self-evaluation, while also guiding the user towards additional training materials. Anonymized engagement provides discretion to promote a continuous learning culture.



