MEPC 84 Begins: “There is no reason to repeat what happened last October”

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez opened the 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84), urging Member States to find convergence and make meaningful progress on the IMO Net-Zero Framework to cut global shipping emissions and set an example of effective multilateralism.

His opening remarks:

"Good morning, distinguished delegates, welcome to the 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee.

Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

“Before turning to the work of this session, and further to my briefing to Member States last Friday, I must once again address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which continues to be of grave concern. Thousands of seafarers remain stranded inside the Gulf on board vessels, exposed to significant risks and considerable psychological strain. They are victims of a situation with broader consequences for the global economy and food security. The longer this situation goes on, the greater the risk of serious accidents, including environmental accidents.

“The Council held an extraordinary session in March, reaffirming the respect for the freedom of navigation; the paramount importance of the safety of seafarers and shipping; the conviction that seafarers and shipping must never be used as collateral victims of any geopolitical conflict; and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in de-escalating tensions.

“I wish to reaffirm that the IMO is the place for multilateral agreement on international shipping. This includes measures such as Traffic Separation Schemes in high volume straits between two or more Member States.

“I continue to engage with relevant stakeholders on this matter and I urge all parties to work towards de-escalation.”

Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Efficiency

“Turning to the meeting this week, a very important task this week is to find convergence to make meaningful progress on the IMO Net-Zero Framework for international shipping.

“I am pleased to see that many of you have used the time since last year’s extraordinary session wisely and productively. The submissions to this session, as well as the constructive discussions during last week's ISWG-GHG 21, demonstrate a genuine commitment to address the concerns expressed at the extraordinary session and to move this work forward.

“I am confident the Committee is now in a better position to understand each other's respective views, which will facilitate progress towards consensus on mid-term greenhouse gas reduction measures. In particular, I welcome the good progress on the guidelines supporting the technical element of the framework, notably the greenhouse gas fuel intensity, or GFI, regulating component. The work is not complete, however your work on the GFI Calculation Guidelines, together with the fuel certification and life-cycle assessment guidelines, provides a solid basis for further progress on globally harmonized reporting and will support practical and effective implementation.

“With regard to the economic element, I am encouraged by your continued efforts to develop a shared understanding of what a just and equitable transition means in the IMO context.

“My request to you is that we engage in constructive and pragmatic exchanges. Listen to one another, here is no need to argue. We are adult enough to agree to disagree. There is no reason to repeat what happened last October. There is no need for it. Let us move forward where we agree and continue to elaborate where further work and understanding is required. At a time where there is already enough disagreement around the world, I ask you that we can set an example of effective multilateralism.

“It is also important to recognize that IMO's regulations are already delivering tangible results. According to IMO's Fuel Consumption Reporting data submitted to this session, the carbon intensity of international shipping has decreased by more than 38% compared to 2008. This demonstrates that concrete action to reduce fuel consumption, save costs, and improve efficiency is possible today.

“You will also be invited this week to continue the review of the short-term measures, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator regulations, as well as consider emerging technologies including onboard carbon capture, wind propulsion, and the monitoring of methane and nitrous oxide emissions, with a view to provide further clarity on the use of fuels and technologies through global regulations.”

Ballast Water Management and Biofouling

“Concerning ballast water management, you are invited to approve a package of amendments to the BWM Convention, adopt the revised G4 Guidelines, and progress work on the BWMS Code and associated guidelines, as well as consider the way forward on the remaining steps of the experience-building phase.

“You are also invited to confirm that the legally binding framework on ships' biofouling will take the form of a standalone instrument, as recommended by the PPR Sub-Committee.”

Marine Plastic Litter

“On marine plastic litter, the Committee will be invited to adopt the draft 2026 Strategy and Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships. You will also consider the recommendation from PPR 13 that a new mandatory code be developed on the maritime transport of plastic pellets in freight containers, and a draft MEPC circular promoting the implementation of fishing gear marking systems.”

Closing

“I am confident that under the expert guidance of your Chair, Dr. Harry Conway of Liberia, ably supported by the Vice-Chair, Mr. Hanqiang Tan of Singapore, as well as the staff of the Marine Environment Division and the supporting divisions, you will be able to successfully achieve the objectives set for this session.

“I invite you all to the welcome reception in the Delegates' Lounge at the close of today's business.

“Thank you."



