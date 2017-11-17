Liebherr: New Manipulator for Offshore Cranes

The Liebherr offshore crane division has produced and delivered a new manipulator tool with a safety working load of 100 tonnes. Using this equipment is designed to extend the task range of the Liebherr offshore cranes. Liebherr designed a manipulator for its ram luffing knuckle boom crane series to ensure safe, efficient and reliable operation.

The Manipulator 100 is able to be used with either hook or crossbar function. The crossbar mode matches any operation – especially to those under bad weather conditions or to emergency operations. It can be used for swing-free liftings of bigger components such as flotation devices of several dozen tonnes. These devices prevent the loss of equipment like pipes and cables underwater.

The Manipulator 100 is able to fill this gap due to its 360° rotatable structure. Additionally it is equipped with a two meter long hydraulic telescoping arm.