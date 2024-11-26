Mann Tapped to Drive bound4blue eSAIL Growth

bound4blue, a leader in maritime’s Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) segment, appointed Daniel Mann as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

He joins the team after four years as VP Business Development at Silverstream Technologies, and more than 25 years supporting and growing various maritime and energy businesses worldwide, which includes a decade at Rolls-Royce Marine, plus five years at Siemens, and more than two years at MAN Energy Solutions.

In his new position Mann will play a role in accelerating bound4blue’s roll-out of its DNV Type Approved eSAIL.

“It’s not often an opportunity like this comes along,” Mann says. “The WAPS niche is growing rapidly, with wind finally being accepted as one of the prime enablers for a greener maritime future."

Shipping companies such as Maersk Tankers, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Marflet, Odfjell and Louis Dreyfus Company, amongst others, have signed recent eSAIL contracts, with a growing number of installations now scheduled worldwide.

bound4blue eSAILs are available in three model sizes, from 12m to 36m in height, with optional tilting systems.