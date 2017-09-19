Marine Link
Ecochlor Named a Top Growing Manufacturing Company

September 19, 2017

(Image: Ecochlor)

Ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer Ecochlor said it has been recognized by Inc. 500|5000 as one of the fastest-growing manufacturing companies in the U.S.

 
The Inc. 500 award, representing the top 10 percent of the 5,000 companies chosen, was presented to Ecochlor with a ranking of eight in the U.S. for manufacturing, 16 in Best Massachusetts companies and overall placement of 453 for all companies throughout America. 
 
Chip Herzog, Ecochlor CFO, said, “With a three-year revenue growth of 972.09 percent this award acknowledges the real achievements of our founder and president, Tom Perlich, and the talented team behind this success.”
 
The Inc. 500|5000 awards private companies that show significant revenue growth over a three-year period. Its purpose is to bring attention to the most innovative and thriving companies within the U.S.
 
Steve Candito, CEO said, “Being recognized by Inc. 500 is an incredible honor. As a global leader in manufacturing ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), we hope to continue to build on our commitment to growth and excellence within the maritime industry.”
 
“As a company focused on strategic growth,” said Tom Perlich, “Ecochlor strives to identify new ways to enhance the experience of our clients. Whether it’s through our time-tested technology that can be retrofitted on mid-sized vessels up to the largest supertankers, our new training center currently in production, or the three-tiered computer training program nearing completion for the crew operating our systems, our focus has been to assist ship owners meet BWTS regulatory requirements in the most effective and efficient means possible.”
