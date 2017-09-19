Ecochlor Named a Top Growing Manufacturing Company
Ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer Ecochlor said it has been recognized by Inc. 500|5000 as one of the fastest-growing manufacturing companies in the U.S.
