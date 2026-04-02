World Fuel, West Coast Clean Fuels Launch US Methanol Bunkering Service

World Fuel Services and West Coast Clean Fuels have established a methanol bunkering capability for vessels across U.S. ports, following a pilot fuel delivery in South Florida.

The companies said the over-the-water methanol bunkering operation demonstrated a scalable and regulatory-compliant solution that is now ready for wider deployment.

The capability includes U.S. Coast Guard-approved procedures, trained personnel and purpose-built equipment, enabling shipowners and operators to integrate methanol into their marine fuel strategies.

West Coast Clean Fuels said it is currently the only operator in the United States with approved truck-to-ship methanol bunkering procedures, with infrastructure designed for rapid rollout to additional ports.

The companies added that the solution was developed through extensive risk assessments, operational planning and coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, with elements of the approach reflected in recent regulatory guidance.

The companies said they are ready to support demand for lower-emission marine fuels as the shipping industry transitions away from conventional fuels.

"Our procedures didn’t just meet regulatory requirements - they helped shape them. The U.S. Coast Guard’s recent guidance reflects the operation we’ve developed. Bringing that collaborative work to life with World Fuel is exactly the kind of milestone that demonstrates we are ready to deliver methanol bunkering across U.S. ports,” said Matt Campbell, Technical Manager at West Coast Clean Fuels.

"World Fuel's established global marine fuel platform allows us to deliver and transact methanol bunkering solutions efficiently and reliably to customers. Shipowners and operators evaluating methanol as a marine fuel require both technical expertise and marine fuel delivery experience.

“This enhanced capability of World Fuel with West Coast Clean Fuels provides customers practical turnkey access to integrate methanol into existing fuelling strategies,” added Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president, supply and trading at World Fuel Services.