RINA, Hanwha Team Up to Develop Battery-Hybrid Propulsion Systems

RINA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s Hanwha Group to promote the adoption of battery-hybrid propulsion systems in the maritime sector.

The agreement involves Hanwha affiliates Hanwha Power Systems, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine, and targets the development of hybrid propulsion solutions for both newbuild vessels and retrofits, with a focus on the roll-on/roll-off ferry segment.

The partners said the collaboration aims to accelerate the transition to lower-emission vessels by combining Hanwha’s expertise in propulsion, energy storage and systems integration with RINA’s certification and regulatory capabilities.

Under the agreement, Hanwha Power Systems will act as lead integrator, overseeing vessel design and system interfaces, while Hanwha Aerospace will provide energy storage systems and Hanwha Engine will contribute propulsion technologies.

RINA will support the project through classification and statutory certification, as well as analysis of market trends in the ferry segment.

“This agreement reflects the increasing pace of innovation required to meet the maritime sector’s decarbonization targets. By combining RINA’s expertise in classification and regulatory compliance with Hanwha’s advanced technological capabilities, we are ideally positioned to promote safe, efficient, and scalable hybrid propulsion solutions for the global fleet,” said Simone Manca, North Asia Marine Vice President at RINA.

“This collaboration brings together Hanwha’s core capabilities across energy-equipment, battery systems, and engine integration creating strong technological synergy. Through our partnership with RINA, we will secure reliable technologies and strengthen our presence in the global eco-friendly vessel market,” added Kim Hyoung-Seog, Head of the Marine Solutions Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems.