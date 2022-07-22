MARAD Awards $19.6 Million in Small Shipyard Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 24 small shipyards in 19 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.

The funds will help awardees—many of which being family-run businesses—modernize, increase productivity and expand local employment opportunities while competing in the global marketplace, MARAD said.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy, and small shipyards play a critical role in America’s maritime industry, helping us get the goods we depend on every day,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants will help modernize small shipyards in communities across the country, creating and protecting local jobs, strengthening America’s maritime industry, and securing our economic future.”

Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $282.2 million to nearly 300 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.

“These grants will allow small businesses to do what they do best, which is to build essential infrastructure while creating long-term and well-paying jobs for Americans,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “Better equipment means increased productivity and more ships and watercraft moving through our small shipyards. Growing this industry further supports and strengthens our domestic maritime industry.”

Below is a complete list of shipyard grant recipients from Fiscal Year 2022:

Alabama

Blakely Boatworks Inc., of Mobile, Ala., will receive $722,460 to support the purchase of major components of metal working equipment consisting of welding machines and a variety of material handling equipment.

Alaska

Catalyst Marine Engineering of Seward, Alaska, will receive $418,903 to support the purchase of two welding units and one propulsion unit. These units are designed to be comprehensive, mobile shipyard repair and service platforms that support a variety of services at one time, in multiple locations. This flexibility will allow crews to be dispatched to different ports at the same time and allow for expanded revenue and an increase in employee base and training.

California

Bay Marine Boatworks, Inc. of Richmond, Calif., will receive $875,968 to support the purchase of a 100-ton marine travelift and a 60 self-propelled vessel transporter.

Florida

International Ship Repair & Marine Service, Inc., of Tampa, Fla., will receive $880,758. These funds will support the purchase of a plasma cutting table, a 36,000-pound forklift, welding equipment and a 20-ton overhead crane.

Patti Marine Enterprises, Inc. of Pensacola, Fla. will receive $1,200,000 to construct a new 800-ton drydock.

Louisiana

Turn Services, LLC, of New Orleans, La., will receive $988,742 in funding to add a 60-ton pedestal crane to their shipyard facility.

Massachusetts

Duclos Corporation dba Gladding Hearn, Somerset Mass., will receive $949,899 to support the purchase of a set of Hanging Shop Doors; Transporter, and a One-ton Overhead Crane.

Maryland

Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Corp., of Salisbury, Md., will receive $1,114,539 to support the purchase of a Plasma Table, 30-ton mobile travelift crane, 250-ton automated tooling computer numerical control (CNC), and a 14-foot CNC press brake.

Michigan

Moran Iron Works, Inc., of Onaway, Mich., will receive $500,561 to support the purchase of a CNC Fabricating System. This project will greatly enhance automation of complex fabrications and drastically reduce time of production.

Mississippi

ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore, Inc., of Pascagoula, Miss., will receive $1,154,670 to support the purchase of an Electric "Green" Blast and Paint Booth Project.

Missouri

Arcosa Marine Products, Inc., Caruthersville, Mo., is set to receive $869,951 for panel line improvements and welding equipment.

New Jersey

Dorchester Shipyard, Inc. of Dorchester, N.J., will receive $796,143 to facilitate upgrades to their marine railway used to haul/launch vessels repaired/constructed in their shipyard.

New York

May Ship Repair Contracting Corporation, of Staten Island, N.Y., will receive $436,800 to support the purchase of a computer numerical control (CNC) Cutting Table, three rotating jig positions, and a blasting booth.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc., of Mamaroneck, N.Y, will receive $294,483 to support the purchase of a new CNC Flatbed Lathe that can shape metal into complex parts from any solid modeling program.

Ohio

McGinnis, Inc, of South Point, Ohio, will receive $770,250 to support the purchase of a 110 Ton Crane to shorten the time it takes to complete major construction, renovation, fabrication, or re-power projects and improve material handling capabilities.

The Great Lakes Towing Company of Cleveland, Ohio, will receive $781,627 to support the purchase package of tooling and equipment to improve the shipyard operations and to foster efficiency, competitive operations and quality ship construction, repair, and maintenance.

Oregon

Blackfish Solutions, LLC dba ReconCraft, of Estacada, Ore., will receive $638,667 to support the purchase and installation of new overhead 25-ton cranes and rigging to fully maximize this space's functionality and utility. Additionally, funding will support the acquisition of additional welding equipment.

Shaver Transportation Company, of Portland, Ore., was awarded $649,638 for their new Shipyard Electrification Project to include electrical upgrades, 18-ton pedestal mounted electric crane, and installation of solar energy system.

Rhode Island

Blount Boats, Inc., of Warren, R.I., will receive $937,933 to purchase a telehandler, two 3-ton overhead cranes, a single forklift and four scissor lifts to significantly improve their material handling efficiency.

South Carolina

Detyens Shipyards, Inc., of North Charleston, S.C., was awarded $566,617 to support the purchase of new electric fire pumps to replace their current diesel pumps to support pier side and dry-docked vessels.

Virginia

Fairlead Boatworks, Inc., Newport News, Va., will receive $900,000 to support the purchase of a new 160-ton rough terrain crane.

Washington

Ice Floe, LLC dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Freeland, Wash., has been awarded $1,234,408 to support the purchase and installation of a one-sided welder to include a material handling conveyor system, transitional magnetic bed.

SAFE Boats International, LLC located in Bremerton, Wash., will receive $716,983 to support the modernization of their facility acquiring an 80-ton self-propelled vessel transporter, new aluminum welding equipment and a mobile lifting equipment to include an extended reach forklift, scissor lift and large forklift.

Wisconsin

Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC – Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., will receive $1,200,000 to support the modernization of their graving dock pumps.