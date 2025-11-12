Marcura, CFARER Partner to Simplify Maritime Procurement and Dry-Docking

Marcura and CFARER announced a strategic partnership that connects e-commerce procurement with technical operations for fleets worldwide. Under the agreement, ShipServ becomes the recommended e-commerce platform for Ship Manager Procurement, which supports about 2,000 vessels. The partnership also brings VesselMan to CFARER customers for digital dry-docking, inspections, and technical project execution.

Many operators run capable purchasing software, yet face a fragmented supplier landscape. The integration of ShipServ with Ship Manager Procurement gives technical purchasing teams direct access to more than 50,000 pre-vetted suppliers from within existing workflows. Compliance checks, benchmarking, and e-invoicing run in the background. AI-supported insights highlight relevant and reliable suppliers based on performance history, quote quality, and delivery record.

VesselMan adds structured planning and execution for dry-dockings, inspections, and technical projects. Procurement timelines and yard plans align more closely, which improves predictability and reduces administrative work.

A key insight for customers is the combination of procurement analytics and vessel-level reality. Marcura provides deep analytics for procurement. CFARER contributes on-board context through Ship Manager Technical and Ship Manager Analyzer. Decisions based on this data reflect what is happening on the vessel, including maintenance status, openwork orders, consumption patterns, and current spare holdings at vessel and fleet level. This helps avoid over-stocking, reduces rush orders, and sources against real technica lneeds.

Under the agreement, both companies will coordinate onboarding for joint clients. CFARER will exclusively recommend ShipServ for Ship Manager Procurement. VesselMan will be available to operators seeking digitized dry-docking, technical project management, and inspection workflows. Clients gain end-to-end analytics across procurement, maintenance, and QHSE through Ship Manager Analyzer.