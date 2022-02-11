Marell Boats, Scania Develop Hybrid Interceptor

Sweden-based Marell Boats and Scania Power Solutions are working to develop what they say is are next-generation sustainable and technologically advanced vessels as they prepare the launch of the M17 Patrol vessel with a hybrid driveline.

The companies said they were collaborating to create "a sustainable and state-of-the-art vessel to meet the increased demand for hybrid solutions."

According to the two firms, the M17 Patrol will become the most energy-efficient hybrid high-speed craft in the commercial market when launched later this year.

"This is enabled by the combination of Scania’s new hybrid technology with Marell’s technical boatbuilding craftsmanship. Overall, this is a major step towards environmentally friendly vessels as well as an important stepping-stone towards full electrification of commercial craft," the companies added.

"Operators, police, military, and other government bodies are requesting high-performance boats with hybrid drive systems that can operate at high speeds during long-distance transits with low environmental impact. The same boat shall also be able to operate quietly, efficiently, and environmentally friendly in ports, during patrolling missions, in offshore windfarms operations, and during sightseeing tours. The Marell M17 series with a hybrid solution fulfills all these needs," Marell said. ©Marell

“The new M17 Scania Hybrid offers all the capabilities and functions that you can expect from Scania, i.e., electrification and a combustion engine that can run on renewable fuels.”, says Torben Dabrowski, Global e-Mobility Sales Development at Scania.

The M17 is based on Marell’s M15 platform that was awarded the “Interceptor of the year” by the Baird publication, both 2019 and 2020. The M15 platform was selected as a patrol vessel by the Marine Police in Stockholm and as a firefighter craft by the Greater Stockholm Fire Department, as well as a sightseeing boat by Hurtigruten Svalbard.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper 5 years ago, to develop the most efficient hull in the market with ground-breaking performance, incl. speed, maneuverability, and energy efficiency.”, says Patrik Söderholm, founder and CEO of Marell Boats. He further adds: “We are excited about our partnership with Scania where we together are developing the next generation hybrid and high-performing crafts. Moreover, we want to meet the high demand locally and internationally for vessels with hybrid solutions.”

Marell and Scania will have the first M17 Patrol with hybrid driveline in operation by fall 2022. ©Marell