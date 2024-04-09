MariApps and Intership Navigation Sign Digital Partnership

MariApps Marine Solutions has signed an agreement to enhance the digitalization of Intership Navigation's fleet of 100 vessels.

By utilizing MariApps’ digital solutions suite, smartPAL, Intership hopes to offer its customers, ship owners and vendors state-of-the-art digital services.

MariApps’ technical professionals offer expertise in ship maintenance, voyage management, crew management, safety compliance, financial operations, and business intelligence. With smartPAL, the Intership team will be able to effectively manage its expanding fleet of vessels by consolidating all its ship management operations onto a single platform, says MariApps.

Dieter Rohdenburg, Intership CEO, said: “We are constantly seeking ways of modernizing our customer-centric approach as well as our operational efficiency. We are confident that the partnership with MariApps will boost our digital transformation even further as a future-proof ship manager.”



