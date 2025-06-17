Marine Link
Marine Fuel Sales at Fujairah Port Hit Three-Month Low

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 17, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Cleop6atra

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port hit a three-month low in May, data showed, while market sources said they are monitoring the situation in June as conflict flares between Israel and Iran, heightening regional tensions. 

Bunker sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 614,296 cubic metres (about 608,000 metric tons) at the Middle Eastern bunker hub in May, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. 

The volumes were down 8.2% from April and by 0.2% from May last year. 

High-sulphur marine fuel sales fell 12.9% month-on-month to 164,882 cubic metres. Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, slipped 6.4% to 449,414 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 27% in May, while low-sulphur bunkers widened to 73%.

Suppliers and shipowners of vessels operating in the region are watching developments in the conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as a separate collision between two ships in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported an incident 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the UAE. It said that the cause of the collision was not security-related.


Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:  

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-25

628,663

3.7%

-6.8%

Feb-25

554,117

-11.9%

-12.5%

Mar-25

639,811

15.5%

-8.7%

Apr-25

669,378

4.6%

4.8%

May-25 *

614,296

-8.2%

-0.2%


Breakdown of volumes by grade, in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-25

2,141

403,717

185,091

79

37,635

4,351

Feb-25

702

382,303

142,595

341

28,176

4,183

Mar-25

1,195

432,560

168,140

128

37,788

4,991

Apr-25 

885

443,509

189,388

307

35,289

5,296

May-25 *

9,972

407,208

164,882

662

31,572 

4,454

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights  


(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels) 

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil) 

(Reuters)

PortsCargoportMarine FuelUAE
