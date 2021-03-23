Marine Greases Address Surface Oxidation & Corrosion

While many current marine greases generally do a good job lubricating and protecting mechanical devices and equipment, they often do not address a common issue that affects all metals: existing oxidation/corrosion on the surfaces.

U.S.-based CAIG Laboratories said its DeoxIT L27 Marine Mechanical and Electrical Greases are engineered for the lubrication and protecting metal surfaces, and they also contain special additives which remove and displace most surface oxidation and corrosion on metals.

Manufactured in semi-solid form for use as a combination cleaning, deoxidizing, protecting and lubricating preparation, the greases protect against oxidation (galvanic corrosion) and are free of mineral acids, sulphurs, alkalis and other noxious components aggressive to metals, the manufacturer said.

The infusion of DeoxIT Dx100L into the formulation provides an additional film on the metal surface to remove/displace corrosion and provides a moveable/flexible protective barrier. According to CAIG, this is important when, and if, the grease is disturbed and separates from the metal surface. When the grease is first applied, the infused DeoxIT Dx100L transfers to the metal and coats the entire surface; sealing and protecting the metal even if the grease is separated from the surface (vibration or mechanical movement).