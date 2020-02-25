Marine Jet Power Adds NZ Agent

Waterjet propulsion systems manufacturer Marine Jet Power (MJP) said it has appointed Firstbreak Ltd as an official sales and service agent, based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Firstbreak Ltd will offer MJP customers in-region support, including parts fulfilment and local service for builders and operators in New Zealand and other parts of Southeast Asia.

With a long history in the marine, oil and gas industries Firstbreak Ltd, led by Brent Paulsen, specialize in sales, marketing, manufacturing and supply chain with offices in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney and Singapore.

According to MJP, an expanded sales and service network will extend current coverage, allowing it to offer a more hands-on and localized customer experience, with improved support and quicker response times for new and existing customers.

Eyeing continued growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Paul Hague, MJP Regional Director of APAC, said, “Installing a sales and service agent in New Zealand, in addition to opening an office in Western Australia in early 2019, will further strengthen our service capabilities in the fast-growing APAC market.

MJP's APAC sales office, opened in early 2019, is located in Perth Henderson, Western Australia in the Henderson Industrial area, offering close proximity to a number of shipyards and fleet operators in the area.