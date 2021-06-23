Marine Jet Power Expands Its X-Series Waterjets Lineup

Marine Jet Power (MJP) revealed three new sizes in its X-Series range of waterjets. Expanding upon the proven 280, 310 and 350 X sizes, the new 400, 450 and 500 X feature MJP’s duplex stainless-steel, mixed-flow pump design and welded aluminum intake.

The new additions to the range will service vessels ranging in size from 26m – 40m / 85-ft – 131-ft and up to 2070 kW / 2775 bhp. Well suited for high-speed applications the X-Series is built for fast patrol craft, military applications as well a commercial work boats and search and rescue vessels.

“The new X-Series sizes demonstrate MJP’s commitment to engineering high-performing waterjets that are not only easy for shipyards to install but also easy to maintain for end users and operators,” said MJP CEO, Jonas Tegström.

The 400, 450 and 500 X-Series models have been designed in compliance with full class approval with dual feedback sensors and a stainless-steel hydraulic tank, MJP said. These jet models will be configured with MJP’s JetMaster3 electronic control system, which under class rules come with a dual power supply, redundancy and back-up system. The fabricated intake has been developed for larger vessels, optimized through computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to offer both high-top speed and high thrust.

According to MJP, other key X-Series features include a responsive nozzle with central fin, optimized reverse bucket, and a fully integrated hydraulic pump, resulting in a highly efficient waterjet that’s easy to install, operate and maintain.

“The new 400, 450 and 500X waterjets are a new era for MJP,” said Adam Mills, X-Series Product Manager. “We can now offer X-Series on larger vessels up to 40m, helping shipyards to streamline the installation process saving them time and money, while reaping the benefits of a high performing, mixed-flow, duplex stainless-steel waterjet at a lower price point.”

The new X-Series sizes are available now and the first 400X unit will be delivered to an undisclosed customer in Asia next quarter.