Marine Travelift Debuts New Electric Mobile Boat Hoists

Sturgeoon Bay, Wis. based Marine Travelift has introduced its new Electric Series mobile boat hoists after over two years of design, manufacturing and in-depth factory testing.

The 700-volt battery powered system for their 50BFMII boat hoist carries a 50 metric ton lift capacity amd performs much like a traditional Marine Travelift, but machine without the emissions of a diesel engine.

“Our goal from day one was to design and build a zero-emissions boat hoist that not only met the quality of a diesel unit but has the same work capacity, ease of use and operational efficiency our customers have come to expect,” said Weston Wedeward, Engineer at Marine Travelift. Power consumption was optimized to ensure the Electric Series met or exceeded the performance of the standard engine machine.

Every feature and option available on the diesel-powered boat hoists is also available on the Electric Series. The first E-Series machine was equipped with options such as electronic all-wheel steering, five-foot top beam extension, work/drive lights and two-speed hoists to ensure the correct power requirement was chosen to accommodate all option configurations. Extensive performance testing was done over an 18-month period in various weather conditions, load configurations and travel distances to ensure optimal performance of the system in all working scenarios, Marine Travelift said.

The hydraulic functions of the boat hoist are powered by a "reputable world leader in electric powered components" and the batteries are manufactured in the United States, Marine Travelift said. The system utilizes scalable DC fast charging interfaces from on-road electric vehicles to safely charge the batteries and a full charge can be accomplished in an 8-hour period with the recommended 30kW high speed smart charger. “In a normal marina setting a customers can expect to lift somewhere between 10 to 14 vessels in a day on a full charge,” said Kurt Minten, Executive Vice President at Marine Travelift. “They can also plug in the machine when idle throughout the day to further maximize the battery life and increase daily run time.”

The E-Series machines utilize multiple layers of safety features from the moment the machine is keyed to the ON position. High voltage junction boxes, isolation monitor, fuses and grounding straps are just a few of the safety features which ensure the operator and batteries are kept safe during every phase of operation. Both the batteries and electric motor are temperature regulated with a glycol cooling system to maintain a safe operating temperature, regardless of the ambient temperature.

“Sometimes we see new products in our industry rushed to market before they are ready and the customer has to essentially work through the testing and prototype phase”, says Minten. “There is a certain level of expectation when customers receive a Marine Travelift boat hoist, so we take that very seriously and dedicate the extra time to fully test everything. For this project we went as far as setting up the machine at a local marina to let them use it through the fall haul out season,” Minten said.