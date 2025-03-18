Marine Link
Maritime Defense in the Spotlight at inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 18, 2025

Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, Commander of HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, will deliver a keynote address on Maritime Defence at the Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit.

Maritime UK Solent is set to put Maritime Defense at the heart of discussions at the inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit on March 26 - 27, 2025, at ABP’s Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton.

The UK Government has announced the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War, and the Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit aims to provide a platform high-profile speakers and thought leaders from across the sector. They will provide critical insights into the vital role that Maritime Defense plays in a modern economy and the latest innovations driving the industry forward and the key role that the Solent will play.

On the first day of the summit, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, Commander of His Majesty’s Naval Base, Portsmouth, will deliver a keynote address on The Role of Defence in a Modern Economy and chair an expert panel session exploring the maritime defence ecosystem, featuring:

  • Nick Watts, Programme Director, Future Business Programmes & Strategy, BAE Systems Maritime Services
  • Chris Groves, Underwater Lead, Business Development, QinetiQ
  • Mike Hayes, Transformation and Programmes Director, Serco

The two-day Coastal Powerhouse Summit will see a range of high-profile speakers, including Mike Kane MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security); Paul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK and P&O Cruises; Alastair Welch, Director, Port of Southampton; and Dan Hook, CEO at RAD Propulsion.

