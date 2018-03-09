Denmark, Mexico Sign Maritime MoU

Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Brian Mikkelsen and Mexico’s Secretary of Communications and Transportation, Gerado Ruiz Esparza, have signed a maritime MoU to increase the two countries’ cooperation on maritime topics.

Maritime topics such as digitalization and green shipping. The MoU was signed during the visit of the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs to Mexico.

The maritime MoU is part of the strategic partnership agreement that Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the Mexican president signed in April 2017. The partnership solidifies the economic and political ties between the countries, and with the new MoU there will a further strengthening of the maritime cooperation.

Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Brian Mikkelsen said:“Denmark is synonymous with high quality shipping and a significant share of the Danish export comes from the Blue Denmark. Mexico is an important emerging economy and a significant maritime nation, and it is therefore a great pleasure to sign this MoU on maritime issues with Mexico.“

The maritime cooperation between Denmark and Mexico will focus on increased dialogue and increased cooperation in international maritime organizations as well as digitalization and green shipping.

Brian Mikkelsen said: “There is no doubt that the Blue Denmark with all its qualities will add a lot of constructive elements to our cooperation with other countries, and I am sure that the same goes for Mexico’s maritime sector."