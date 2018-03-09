Marine Link
Friday, March 9, 2018

Denmark, Mexico Sign Maritime MoU

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 9, 2018

Map: Danish Maritime Authority

Map: Danish Maritime Authority

 Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Brian Mikkelsen and Mexico’s Secretary of Communications and Transportation, Gerado Ruiz Esparza, have signed a maritime MoU to increase the two countries’ cooperation on maritime topics.

 
Maritime topics such as digitalization and green shipping. The MoU was signed during the visit of the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs to Mexico.
 
The maritime MoU is part of the strategic partnership agreement that Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the Mexican president signed in April 2017. The partnership solidifies the economic and political ties between the countries, and with the new MoU there will a further strengthening of the maritime cooperation. 
 
Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Brian Mikkelsen said:“Denmark is synonymous with high quality shipping and a significant share of the Danish export comes from the Blue Denmark. Mexico is an important emerging economy and a significant maritime nation, and it is therefore a great pleasure to sign this MoU on maritime issues with Mexico.“
 
The maritime cooperation between Denmark and Mexico will focus on increased dialogue and increased cooperation in international maritime organizations as well as digitalization and green shipping. 
 
Brian Mikkelsen said: “There is no doubt that the Blue Denmark with all its qualities will add a lot of constructive elements to our cooperation with other countries, and I am sure that the same goes for Mexico’s maritime sector."
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News