Maritime Laboratory Established at University of Osaka

The University of Osaka, in collaboration with Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United Corporation, ClassNK and MTI will establish the Open Collaboration Laboratory for Enabling Advanced Marine Systems (OCEANS) at the University of Osaka in April 2025.

Nihon Shipyard (NYS), a sales and design company owned by Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU), will also participate in the design and engineering research activities led by OCEANS.

The initiative aims to promote the global competitiveness of Japan’s maritime industry.

In an era of unprecedented change, driven by rising geopolitical risks, growing awareness of economic security, climate change, the rapid development of technologies such as AI and their social impact, and the aging population in developed countries, the Japanese maritime industry is being called upon to make revolutionary transformation. A major revolution in design and manufacturing processes is needed to quickly supply high-performance next-generation ships that embody innovative functions, excellent environmental performance and safety features, to customers.

This collaboration integrates diverse engineering fields such as ship hydro and structural dynamics, propulsion, electrical systems and control systems. Leveraging advanced systems engineering and cutting-edge AI technologies, it also serves as a hub for education and training of the next generation of talent.

Faculty and Research Team (As of April 1, 2025):

Full-Time Faculty: Specially Appointed Assoc. Prof. Yasuo Ichinose, Specially Appointed Asst. Prof. Kouki Wakita

Part-Time Faculty: Prof. Atsuo Maki, Prof. Kazuhiro Iijima, Prof. Munehiko Minoura, Prof. Naoki Osawa, Assoc. Prof. Akira Tatsumi, Assoc. Prof. Masahiro Sakai, Asst. Prof. Takayuki Takeuchi

Visiting Faculty: Visiting Prof. (currently being selected), Visiting Assoc. Prof. (currently being selected)

Researchers from participating companies: Approximately 10 researchers

Research Focus Areas: basic research on innovative systems engineering and design automation, resilience of supply chain for stable marine transportation, application of AI in ship basic design, function design and certification, production design and digital shipyards, digital twin technologies in ship operation and maintenance, individual studies on design, construction, operation, and certification, including both open and closed research projects and education and training for the next generation of maritime industry experts.



