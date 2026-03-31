Maritime Strategies International Appoints North America Director

Maritime Strategies International (MSI) has appointed John Moulopoulos as Director, North America, with responsibility for business development in the Americas.

He joins MSI from Marsoft and in addition to working with North American shipowners and maritime investors he will draw on his heritage and network to support MSI customers in Greece. He will leverage his previous experience in data delivery to bring additional capacity and insight to MSI’s HORIZON and SEASCAPE platforms.

Moulopoulos studied Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering at the University of Michigan and took a Masters in Financial Engineering in 2011. Since then, he has been working in investment banking, research and consulting roles in New York City.

He worked with teams at Axia Ventures and Seabury Capital, focused on research and analysis, supporting access for investors in the shipping markets and linking established owners with private equity and credit funds.

“John brings MSI considerable experience and a network that can help support our presence in US shipping and investor markets, combining a strong shipping background with skills that can help to shape our delivery of data, research and analysis,” says MSI Managing Director Adam Kent. “At a time of considerable volatility and dislocation in markets, John’s background in research and analysis is an important addition to the MSI team and our service provision to clients.”

“Investors in shipping have been facing one black swan event after another. I see my role as helping US investors owners navigate the conditions that come with the disruption and further expanding the MSI brand within the Greek market,” says Moulopoulos. “The opportunity to join a leading provider of data and analysis comes at a time when impartial, data-driven insights are more vital than ever.”

Moupoloulos’s family trace their involvement in shipping to 1865 under the Laurel Sea Transport name with ownership and management of bulkers, crude tankers as well as cruise ships and ferries in the Mediterranean. Originally hailing from the island of Andros, Laurel operated an office in London for many years, selling its last ship in 2019.



