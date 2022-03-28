Marine Link
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Markets: Volatility Remains in the Ship Scrap Market

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2022

Copyright Gudellaphoto/AdobeStock

Copyright Gudellaphoto/AdobeStock

It has been another challenging week in the sub-continent markets, with a resurgent India and a Bangladeshi market that is still reeling from some of the recent falls in local steel, which have seen nearly $50/LDT knocked off the prices this week alone, according to GMS.

India has managed to regain over half of the falls seen over the previous few weeks, but the market overall does remain extremely volatile.

Commodity prices and volatile currencies show few signs of cooling off any time soon, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second month and thus far shows no signs of abating. The Covid situation in China too may be a growing cause for concern as various cities (including the economic hub of Shanghai) enter a fresh series of lockdowns, while the rest of the world is just starting to open again.

While mills in Bangladesh had recently stopped buying steel at these higher overall levels approaching $700/LDT, they have however, slowly started to acquire small portions of inventory just to stay open and this will surely lead to greater confidence in purchasing larger amounts in due course, in iorder to bring Chattogram prices back up again. Finally, the Turkish market sails through an uneventful week, with no changes or fresh arrivals reported.

For week 12 of 2022, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Business Interruption Tops Risks for Marine and Shipping Companies in ‘22

Coastal Storm Splits an Island, Unites Communities

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week