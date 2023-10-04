Markey Machine Acquires JonRie InterTech

Seattle based deck machinery company Markey Machine announced it has acquired New Jersey headquartered competitor JonRie InterTech.

The two companies design, manufacture and provide support for custom-designed winches and other deck equipment systems for the maritime and offshore sectors.

According to Markey Machine, the acquisition will allow it to expand its product offerings, strengthen its technical capabilities and enhance its market presence.

"We are excited to welcome JonRie InterTech to the Markey Machine family," said Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine. "This acquisition enables us to leverage our synergies, enhance our capabilities, and better serve our customers with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge winch systems."

Brandon Durar, founder of JonRie InterTech, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Markey Machine presents tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to provide industry-leading solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers."

