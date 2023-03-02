Markey Machine Hires Atkinson as Business Development VP

Scott R. Atkinson has joined winch and deck machinery manufacturer Markey Machine as vice president of business development.

Atkinson’s previous business development roles were at the former Rapp Hydema (now part of MacGregor), AdvanTec Marine and Arctic Storm, as well as through his consulting firm, Jaeger Marine. Prior new business included advances into offshore wind, offshore oil and gas, research vessels, and varied marine business in the Russian Far East.

Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine, said, “Scott adds an important aspect to our customer relations and business development efforts. His experience in the marine equipment market is unique and makes for a great addition to the Markey team.”