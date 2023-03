Related News

Thailand Rushes to Avert Spill After Fatal Accident on Oil Storage Ship

Authorities in Thailand on Thursday were working to avert a leak from a storage vessel carrying 400,000 barrels of crude…

CK Hutchison to Invest $700M in Two Major Egyptian Ports

CK Hutchison Holdings port unit said on Thursday it would invest about $700 million in two major Egyptian ports, bringing…

Can Ukraine's Grain Corridor Ease the Global Food Crisis?

Russia has proposed that a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled grains to be exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports should…

At Least 21 Confirmed Dead in Gabon Ferry Accident

Search teams in Gabon have recovered the dead bodies of 15 passengers of a ferry that sank off the West African country's coast last week…

Seafarer Abandonment Is on the Rise

Marine Propulsion: Inside Schottel's New SRP-D

Exxon Considers Selling Stake in LNG Terminal Offshore Italy