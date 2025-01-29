Marlink Earns BV Cyber Security Type Approval
Shipowners can use Marlink platform to collect data from any equipment on newbuildings and existing vessels to drive efficiency and compliance
Marlink received Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its Internet of Things (IoT) data collection solution, which is designed to enable remote users to collect the data required to understand vessel efficiency, monitor fuel consumption and lower emissions in line with ESG goals. The granting of the certification by BV contributes to Marlink’s strategy of meeting customer demand for solutions spanning cyber security, hybrid networks and IoT.
Benefits include:
- Data gathered can be used to support understanding of fuel consumption and emissions for regulatory compliance.
- Vessel operators can use the data collected to enhance maintenance, ensure system uptime and vessel availability;
- The solution is vendor agnostic, so shipowners and managers can collect data from any equipment made by any manufacturer;
- The approval provides a qualification that onboard equipment is operating in compliance with the applicable cyber security regulation.