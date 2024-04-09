Marlink Integrates Starlink LEO Connectivity for TUI's Mein Schiff Fleet

Marlink reports it is providing new capabilities to long-term customer TUI Cruises on its Mein Schiff fleet, augmenting its managed hybrid network solution with Starlink LEO connectivity.

Marlink will install its Sealink NextGen network solution – combining low-latency LEO connectivity with global 4G/5G and C/Ku-band VSAT - on the combined fleet of six existing Mein Schiff vessels and two newbuildings. These different connectivity links will be orchestrated by Marlink’s SD-WAN solution, which manages and optimises the routing of traffic across the network and is backed by a service level agreement with global uptime guarantees.

Marlink has provided communication network solutions for TUI Cruises and its Mein Schiff fleet since 2018 and will add Sealink NextGen to six existing Mein Schiff vessels between 2,500 and 2,900 passengers and two newbuildings due in service by summer 2024 and the winter of 2024/2025.

“Marlink’s internet solutions provide us with the technology we need to make our guests’ wishes come true and keep our crews connected,” said Dietrich Koch, Director IT Commercial, IT Security & Newbuild, TUI Cruises. “Enabling LEO internet services across the Mein Schiff fleet represents a new era in experiences that will enhance the onboard experience.”

“Our long-standing relationship with TUI Cruises is testament to our commitment to deliver possibilities that overcome their challenges and fulfil the needs of guests and crew,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Whether the fleet is in the most popular locations or remote latitudes, it can be assured that our solutions will support an exceptional digital user experience.”