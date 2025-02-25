Marlink Upgrades Hybrid Network for Norwegian Ship Owner’s Fleet

Digital solutions company Marlink will install low latency LEO solution to create digital possibilities for fleet of 70 vessels of tanker and gas carrier operator Knutsen Group.

A long-standing Marlink customer, Knutsen Group has supplemented its fleetwide VSAT installations with two Starlink LEO terminals on each of the 59 vessels and a further 19 newbuildings.

Knutsen Group had already investigated the potential of LEO services to bring a new level of applications and user experience to its sea staff and asked Marlink to upgrade its fleet to the complete Sealink NextGen solution.

Combining LEO, VSAT and MSS in a seamless, end-to-end managed service, Sealink NextGen will enable Knutsen Group to improve user experience and application performance.

The company will also trial Marlink’s software-defined routeing (SD-WAN) solution, to optimise network management and the reliability of business-critical communications.

“As a specialised operator focused on safety and efficiency, Knutsen Group works with trusted partners, which made Marlink the natural choice to support our digital transformation. Expanding the range of applications available for business functions and crew welfare will create new opportunities for Knutsen Group going forward,” said Thomas Svendsen, IT Manager, Knutsen Group.

Picture: Knutsen Group