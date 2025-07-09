Marlink’s Telemar, TNL Merge to Boost Maritime Digital Transformation

Marlink, a specialist in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has signed a definitive agreement to merge its fully-owned subsidiary Telemar Group with TNL Group, the Athens-based maritime specialist in high-quality technical, navigation, and safety services to the Greek shipping industry.

As a key component of Marlink Group’s Possibility Platform, the merged entity will be a top three player in the maritime and superyacht OT/IoT service market, with more than 250 employees providing managed and professional services.

The combined entity will allow customers to accelerate digital transformation, with smart maintenance and bridge OT security forming part of an integrated, managed services ecosystem designed to support smarter, safer, and more sustainable maritime operations.

The merger was signed and closed on July 9, 2025, marking a further milestone in Marlink Group strategy to expand its presence and capability as a provider of managed services globally.

TNL’s long-standing strong position in the Greek maritime sector and its unparalleled local insight and operational excellence combines seamlessly with Telemar’s 80 years of experience serving global customer markets from its base in Italy.

“This merger fully aligns with the Marlink Group strategy of building a best-in-class platform for delivery of IT and OT managed services to an expanded customer base in the maritime sector globally,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO Marlink Group.

“We are delighted to bring the combined benefits of both companies’ smart and remote digital solutions to an even bigger range of maritime customers. Combining legacy and experience with TNL’s reputation for excellence makes it a natural fit for Telemar as we bring expanded possibilities to our clients,” said Mike Bauwens, CEO, Telemar.