Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord, a contractor in roadworks, civil and hydraulic engineering, is taking a step toward further sustainability and modernization of its fleet by investing in the latest generation of the V4000 autonomous unmanned survey vessel (USV) from Demcon unmanned systems, a specialist in high-tech autonomous vessels for hydrographic and maritime applications. The selected 4‑meter variant provides increased range and longer endurance thanks to the additional hull length, enhanced autonomy, and an enlarged moonpool, offering full flexibility for customer‑specific survey configurations.

Martens en Van Oord's choice for the Demcon unmanned systems USV is based on its modular platform and the desire to collaborate with an Dutch partner. The USV, together with its dedicated electric transport vehicle, will be deployed for hydrographic survey work, inspections and monitoring. Thanks to the unmanned operation, activities can be carried out safely, efficiently, and with zero emissions. The compact V4000 USV is easy to mobilize, enabling rapid deployment across a wide range of projects.

This new USV generation offers more power, flexibility, and user-friendliness. Improvements such as increased battery capacity, a renewed design, expanded sensor and payload capabilities, and intelligent integrated features enhance its applicability across different projects. The USV is delivered with the complete Demcon unmanned systems software suite.

The final customer-specific engineering for Martens en Van Oord is currently being completed, including the customized moonpool and integration of their own equipment. Construction will start shortly, with delivery planned within the coming months, toward the summer.