Master Boat, Austal Ink Shipbuilding Deal

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders, Inc. entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership designed to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity by increasing the ability of regional shipyards to take on large, complex programs for the U.S. government.

The companies will collaborate on current programs under contract to Austal USA as well as collaborating on future efforts, enabling greater flexibility to meet evolving fleet requirements, aiming to reduce bottlenecks, shorten production schedules, and create surge capacity for future demand. The companies also intend to co-invest in workforce development initiatives.

“This partnership is about expanding the shipbuilding industrial base in Alabama and the Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Kruger, Austal USA President. “By aligning with Master Boat, a proven partner and quality shipbuilder, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the U.S. government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers.”

“Shipyards like ours can and should be a force multiplier for the U.S. maritime defense industrial base,” said Garrett Rice, President, Master Boat Builders. “Teaming up with Austal USA, we’ll add much-needed capacity and help get critical vessels delivered on time and on budget, contributing to a stronger, more resilient shipbuilding sector.”



