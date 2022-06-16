Master Boat Builders Building Second Tug for PNE

Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders, Inc. on Thursday announced the construction of a new 4,000-hp tug for PNE Marine Holdings, LLC.

Slated for delivery in 2023, the new tug is the sister ship to Polaris, which was handed over to Polaris New Energy, LLC earlier this year.

The sister ship to Polaris will be coupled with a barge currently under construction at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Company and will form a Jones Act-compliant articulated tug barge (ATB) to help fuel the cruise ship industry’s new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ships in Port Canaveral in Florida.

“Master Boat Builders is humbled by the vote of confidence from Polaris New Energy to request construction of a sister ship to Polaris, which was delivered earlier this year,” said Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders. “We are incredibly excited to continue this relationship with such a well-respected company in the industry.”