Master Boat Builders Delivers LNG ATB Tug Polaris

Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders, Inc. (MBB) announced it has delivered a new 4,000-hp tug to Polaris New Energy.

Named Polaris, this tug will be coupled with the recently delivered barge Clean Canaveral, built by Sturgeon Bay, Wis. shipyard Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, forming the largest Jones Act compliant articulated tug barge (ATB) providing liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker fuel in the U.S.

“Master Boat Builders is committed to producing the most dependable and reliable tugs in the maritime industry, and we thank Polaris New Energy, LLC for giving us the opportunity to prove it,” said Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders. “Polaris will be used to its full potential, helping fuel the cruise ship industry’s new LNG-powered ships when they arrive in Port Canaveral later this year.”

McAllister Towing LNG Services LLC will operate the Polaris/Clean Canaveral ATB. The vessel was delivered to Polaris New Energy, LLC earlier this month.