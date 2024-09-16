Master Boat Builders Launches New Tug for Moran Towing

Master Boat Builders has launched Patricia B. Moran, a new tugboat it is building for Moran Towing Corporation, based in New Canaan, Conn.

The newbuild is one of two 86-foot (LOA) tugs the Coden, Ala. shipbuilder is building for Moran. Ordered in 2022, the tugs were designed by Crowley Engineering Services and will produce a bollard pull of over 55 metric tons. The vessel will each feature two Caterpillar main engines (3512E) that are EPA Tier 4 certified and produce 2,549 horsepower, along with two Kongsberg thrusters (US 205S FP), and a Markey Machine bow winch (DEPC-48).

Master Boat Builders is also currently building a pair of 92-foot fugs for Moran. These RApport 2800 escort tugs were designed by Robert Allan Ltd. to provide more than 80 metric tons of bollard pull. They will be equipped with Caterpillar 3516 EPA Tier 4 main engines and Kongsberg US255 Z-drives.

All four of the new vessels will meet U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter-M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).