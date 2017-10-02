MasterCraft Acquires NauticStar

MasterCraft announced that it has acquired NauticStar, a leading manufacturer and distributor of 18-28 foot, high-quality bay boats, deck boats and offshore center console boats for approximately $79.8 million.

Founded in 2002, NauticStar, located in Amory, Mississippi , is privately owned and operated. With more than 15 years of boat manufacturing experience—including a 200,000 square-foot manufacturing facility—NauticStar has a reputation for reliability, quality and consistency, with a loyal network of dealers and customers including professional and sport fishermen, and recreational and pleasure boating enthusiasts.

NauticStar currently sells its boats in the United States through an established network of approximately 70 dealers. In calendar year ending 2016, the company generated approximately $63.7 million in net sales and is expected to approach $80 million in net sales for the calendar year ending 2017.

Terry McNew, MasterCraft’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very excited to welcome NauticStar to the MasterCraft Family. NauticStar is a well-respected, expertly built and uniquely positioned brand. The company’s outboard bay, deck and offshore center console boats provide MasterCraft with additional product diversity. They also provide MasterCraft a presence in salt water fishing as well as outboard propulsion, two of the fastest growing segments in the broader boating industry.”

“Additionally, NauticStar’s year-over-year unit growth is among the strongest in the 18-28 foot category and demand domestically currently exceeds supply. We look forward to leveraging our industry-leading strengths in operational excellence and financial management to further improve NauticStar’s output, quality and margin as we continue their rapid growth.”

MasterCraft’s acquisition of NauticStar was completed as a simultaneous sign and close. NauticStar will maintain its current headquarters and manufacturing facility in Amory, Mississippi, approximately 300 miles southwest of MasterCraft. The transaction is expected to be accretive to MasterCraft’s earnings per share in fiscal 2018.

Said NauticStar owner and founder Phillip M. Faulkner, “MasterCraft is an iconic brand known for quality, performance and innovation. Our entire organization is excited to join their team, and leverage their experience and operational know-how to further grow NauticStar. This is a great opportunity for all of our employees, as well as customers and dealer partners.”

Concluded McNew, “As a combined organization, we have the resources and experience to greatly expand NauticStar’s distribution both domestically and internationally after satisfying the demand from the existing dealer network. We look forward to working together to deliver profitable and sustainable market share growth, and driving efficiency in every area of our business.”