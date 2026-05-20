Matta Steps Up to Lead Bollinger Houma Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards announced the retirement of Rich Murphy as Vice President and General Manager of Bollinger Houma Shipyards and the appointment of Mark Matta Sr. as his successor, effective this week.

Houma Shipyards is one of Bollinger's flagship facilities, with active work across the Navy's TATS and LSM programs, the National Science Foundation's RCRV program, and the Coast Guard's ASC program.

Murphy joined Bollinger in July 2013 following a 30-year career in the United States Coast Guard, where he retired at the rank of Captain.

Matta most recently served as Director of the ASC Program at Bollinger and previously as Director of Programs, with responsibility for the MCM USV and FRC programs. He joined Bollinger after 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, where he retired at the rank of Commander. In his new role, he will lead strategic and operational direction across the Houma portfolio. Matta also joined Bollinger after retiring from the United States Coast Guard.