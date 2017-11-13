Marine Link
Protecting Mauritania’s Marine Park

November 13, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A particularly sensitive sea area (PSSA) is an area of special ecological, socio-economic or scientific importance which may be vulnerable to international shipping. 

 
To date, International Maritime Organization (IMO) has designated 17 areas which benefit from the scheme and are protected. IMO Member Governments can submit applications for the designation of PSSAs at any time.
 
Representatives from IMO, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Marine Program and the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) met with national stakeholders in Nouakchott, Mauritania (6-8 November) to discuss options to possibly designate the area around the Banc d'Arguin National Park as a PSSA.
 
The Banc d'Arguin National Park, which is already on the UNESCO World Heritage List, hosts the largest concentration of wintering wading birds in the world and one of the most diversified communities of nesting piscivorous birds. 
 
Marine mammals are also regularly recorded and a small resident population of monk seal is found in the area, as well as important fish varieties. 
 
