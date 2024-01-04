McAllister Takes Delivery of New Tractor Tug from Washburn & Doughty

New York based McAllister Towing announced it has taken delivery of its new shipdocking tractor tug Grace McAllister from East Boothbay, Maine shipyard Washburn & Doughty.

Equipped with 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines powering twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units, the 93- by 38-foot vessel produces 6,770 horsepower and achieved over 85 metric tons during bollard pull certification. Markey winches are installed on the tug's bow and stern.

Grace McAllister has received Low Emission Vessel class notation from ABS. It joins a fleet of certified environmentally friendly vessels, including the Ava McAlister and Capt. Brian A. McAlister, serving the Port of New York.