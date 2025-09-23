MDL Secures Cable Laying Job in Asia Pacific

Maritime Developments (MDL) has secured a subsea installation project in the Asia-Pacific region, covering the lay of two cables and two umbilicals.

The work will be done in water depths between 800 and 1,200 meters.

For the 60-day campaign, scheduled to mobilize from Singapore in 2026, MDL will provide a complete flex-lay spread, including one of the company’s Horizontal Lay Systems – a compact integrated package proven globally on installation and decommissioning scopes - mobilized with a high-capacity four-track tensioner alongside MDL’s flagship Reel Drive System.

Underscoring the company’s commitment to the region, MDL has recently opened an office in Singapore to support its growing client base in APAC.

The new entity is led by Bernice Tan, MDL Regional Manager- APAC, responsible for business development and project delivery across the Eastern Hemisphere.

Singapore national, Tan brings over 15 years’ experience of the energy sector in Asia across diverse supply chain roles, including business development, sales and commercial.

“With years of experience in marketing flex-lay equipment and services across the APAC region, I am excited to further my career with MDL, a company that truly aligns with my values.

“MDL’s expansion into Asia marks an important step in our ability to fully support our key accounts on a global scale. With equipment based in Singapore, we are now well-positioned to deliver faster, more efficient support to clients across the region.

“My focus will be on working closely with clients - many of whom I’ve had the privilege of knowing for years - as we extend our best expertise and service to this dynamic part of the world, where the demand and anticipation for MDL’s presence has been long awaited,” Tan said.