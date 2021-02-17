Med Marine Builds New Tug for Israeli Coal Company

A new 32-meter ASD tug was has been built and delivered from Med Marine’s Eregli shipyard in Turkey for The National Coal Supply Corporation of Israel.

The newbuild Hadera is named after the port in which it will operate. It is a RAmparts 3200-SD ASD tug with escort notation and firefighting capabilities. It is the third tug designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. for operations in Israel.

According to the designer, Hadera has a large deadweight capacity, a shallow full load navigational draft of 4.81 meters, and high standard noise control. She is a very quiet boat, especially in the wheelhouse and crew cabins located in the deckhouse and on the lower accommodation deck, the company said.

Records taken during sea trial show none of the crew cabins have noise level higher than 54 dB(A). This means the extremely quiet tug will provide comfortable working and living environment for its crew.

Propulsion machinery consists of two Caterpillar 3516C main diesel engines and two Schottel Z-drives, powering the the vessel to achieve a bollard pull of 77.5 tonnes and 14 knots free running speed during sea trials.

The multipurpose tug is fully equipped with deck machinery including an escort winch from THR, tow hook, tow pin, stern roller and deck crane. Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fenders and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers and “W” block type fendering at the stern.

The accommodations have been outfitted to a high standard for a crew of eight. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby, the galley, mess, two officer cabins with ensuite WC, and a public WC. The lower deck contains three double cabins with ensuite WC. There are also a provision store and laundry in the lower deck. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operation on the aft deck. The engine room features an acoustically isolated switchboard room.

The tug was designed and constructed to the following RINA Notation: RINA C ✠ HULL ✠ MACH, ESCORT TUG, FIRE FIGHTING SHIP 1 – WATER SPRAYING, UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION, AUT-UMS, INWATERSURVEY, OIL RECOVERY-FLASH POINT > 60 °C.

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 31.5 m

Beam, molded: 12.6 m

Depth, least molded: 5.4 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5 m

Gross Tonnage: 494

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 181.9 m3

Potable water: 37.4 m3

Ballast: 20.2 m3

Fire-fighting foam: 7.2 m3