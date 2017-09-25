Man Medevaced from Chinese Research Vessel near Alaska

A man with a broken arm was medevaced from the Chinese research vessel Xue Long, 15 nautical miles from Nome, Alaska, Saturday morning.

A smallboat crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley embarked the man and transferred him to the Alex Haley for further transfer to Nome.

Coast Guard District 17 command center watchstanders received a relay notification from a Coast Guard liaison to China who reported a Chinese national aboard the Xue Long suffered a broken arm while conducting research in the Arctic Ocean. Watchstanders directed the Xue Long to travel 15 miles offshore from Nome, where the Coast Guard conducted the medevac.

“Cooperation between the Coast Guard, U.S. Department of State and U.S. Customs and Border Protection contributed to the success of the medevac,” said Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, Coast Guard District 17 commander. “Partnerships and international cooperation are integral to the Coast Guard’s responsibilities for ensuring safe, secure and environmentally responsible maritime activity in U.S. Arctic waters.”

The Alex Haley is a 283-foot cutter homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, deployed in support of Operation Arctic Shield 2017.