Mediterranean ECA Effective May 1

The Mediterranean Sea Emission Control Area (ECA) for sulphur oxides enters into effect on 1 May.

This will make the Mediterranean Sea the fifth ECA for sulphur oxides in the world.

In the Mediterranean Sea, it means ships will have to use marine fuel with lower sulphur content, down from 0.5% (a global requirement) to a maximum of 0.1%.

Sulphur oxide emissions lead to sea and land acidification and contribute to fine dust, which is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Sulphur oxide emissions in the EU have decreased by approximately 70% since 2014, primarily due to the establishment of an ECA in Northern Europe. The new Mediterranean Emission Control Area is expected to lead to further reductions.

Nitrogen oxide emissions in the EU have increased by 10% from 2015 to 2023, with an 8% increase specifically in the Mediterranean. The European Commission and Mediterranean States are currently assessing ways to reduce these emissions.

The Northeast Atlantic Emission Control Area to reduce both sulphur and nitrogen oxides is due to be adopted later this year, with entry into effect in 2027. It will encompass the EU littoral states, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Iceland and the UK.

While the global sulphur cap for marine fuel has been set at 0.5% since 2020, ECAs enforce a stricter limit of 0.1%. In comparison, the sulphur content in road fuel for trucks or passenger cars is restricted to 0.001%.



