Meet SMARCO, Cloud-based Tech, Sensors for Container Efficiency, Security

Indonesian shipping company Meratus unveiled SMARCO-Smart Container, a technology that leverages advanced sensors and cloud-based tech for efficient and secure container shipping. Using IoT sensors, GPS tracking, and cloud-based technology, SMARCO is desgined to provide

full visibility and control of container shipments, including real-time monitoring of movement, speed, shock, intrusion, and temperature changes.

After arrival at the destination, customers receive a comprehensive report on the shipment process. "SMARCO is Meratus' new innovation that allows full visibility of the entire container shipment process," said Farid Belbouab, CEO of Meratus. "With real-time information, customers can track their containers on land or sea. The information available in SMARCO can also be used for analyzing operational cost savings and better security systems."

The SMARCO device is a stand-alone all-in-one tracker alarm that provides full protection for shipping containers. The device has various features, including 16-sided intrusion detection, temperature sensing, shock detection, weight prediction technology, and built-in logging. It

also has solar panel battery charging, low power technology, vibration and acceleration sensing, and motion sensing capabilities. The SMARCO

device has a long battery life of up to 10 years and can track the container's location using GPS technology. Additionally, it has data security encryption and fast network registration, ensuring the safety and efficiency of your container shipment.

Image courtesy Meratus